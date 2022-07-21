A Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife in front of his 5-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty on all charges Thursday, setting him up for a trial at the end of the year.

William Cruz, 32, is facing three charges in the death of his wife, Masany Cruz, 29, including first-degree murder and two counts of reckless child abuse.

On Thursday, William Cruz's defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on all three charges and requested a jury trial be set.

Judge Monica Gomez scheduled Cruz's trial for Monday, Dec. 5. The prosecution expects the trial to last two weeks.

If Cruz is found guilty of first-degree murder, he will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Cruz is accused of strangling his wife to death in September 2021 while their 5-year-old daughter fought to stop him.

Following Masany Cruz's death, William Cruz took his two children to Sag Harbor, N.Y., telling friends and family that he and his wife had separated, according to the arrest affidavit.

Relatives, co-workers and friends of Masany Cruz, however, were concerned. According to the affidavit, nobody had heard from her outside of text messages in weeks, and her supervisor at work said she had taken a leave of absence starting Sept. 13.

On Oct. 4, the Colorado Springs Police Department was contacted to check on her, and family members additionally reached out to police in North Plainfield, N.J., who were able to track Masany Cruz's phone to Sag Harbor. When officers arrived to the location of the phone, they only found William Cruz, who had barricaded himself inside the bathroom and said he would hurt himself if officers tried to arrest him, according to the affidavit.

When police in Colorado Springs entered the home of William and Masany Cruz, they found her body. Police in New York investigated William Cruz's phone on Oct. 12 and found a picture of Masany Cruz dead, according to the affidavit.

That morning, police also spoke with William Cruz's 5-year-old daughter about the days leading up to the family’s departure from Colorado. Using stuffed animals given to her by investigators to act out what she’d seen, she wrapped the hands of one of the dolls around the neck of the other. She said Masany Cruz clawed at William Cruz's face to get him off, and that the girl herself had tried to intervene by prying her father's hands away, the affidavit stated.

“I was taking Daddy’s hands off of her,” the girl told police, but her father ordered her to "get off" and go to her room with her dog, according to the affidavit.

William Cruz was arrested on Oct. 13.

He is currently being held in El Paso County jail on a no- bond hold.