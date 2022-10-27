A judge on Thursday ruled that a man accused of killing and raping a homeless woman will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Gregory Alan Whittemore's defense attorney, Shimon Kohn, requested for the evaluation to take place at the state hospital rather than at jail because he argued it would be a better environment to determine competency.

Kohn also noted that Whittemore, 39, had been found incompetent to stand trial in previous court cases, but did not elaborate on which ones.

The Gazette previously reported that Whittemore has a history of violent sexual assault and criminal activity in numerous states.

He told police he is a convicted sex offender and was on parole for a case involving the attempted murder of a female in 2012 in Colorado Springs. According to online court records, Whittemore was charged with a slew of violent assault and sexual assault counts in connection with that case and was convicted of fourth-degree felony sexual assault.

Sometime during court proceedings in that case, Whittemore escaped to Mount Pleasant, S.C., in 2016 as a wanted sex offender and was found living out of his car with a 16-year-old runaway girl, according to reporting by the Post and Courier in Charleston.

The newspaper reported that Whittemore had brought the girl, who at the time was listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person from Colorado, across the country and encouraged her to "break into several motor vehicles at multiple locations and steal items" as well as use stolen credit cards around Mount Pleasant.

On Oct. 10, police responded to a call from Whittemore's roommate that there was a body in the garage of their residence in the 500 block of Erie Road near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

The body, which was found in a storage container in the back of the garage, was identified as 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. According to an affidavit, Whittemore told his roommate he met Scarfone and offered her clothes because she was homeless, but the interaction turned hostile when she began to accuse him of being a "rapist."

Whittemore then reportedly choked the woman, who called him a rapist again after she recovered, the affidavit said. This "triggered" him and sent him "into a rage" that led him to hit Scarfone, cut her clothes off, then rape and suffocate her, arrest records state.

Court records show Whittemore is facing 10 charges in Scarfone's death, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and sexual assault. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Whittemore would be sentenced to life in prison, per Colorado law.

Following Judge Monica Gomez's ruling for the competency evaluation, a review hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19 to discuss the status of the evaluation.

If Whittemore is found incompetent to stand trial, he will be treated at the state hospital until his competency is restored, Gomez said.

Whittemore is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.