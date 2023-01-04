A man accused of stabbing and killing his mother and stepfather last year will face a jury trial, an El Paso County judge ruled on Wednesday.

Cody Parker, 31, was arrested Sept. 22 after calling 911 to confess that he fatally stabbed his mother, Deborah Parker-Lykins, and his stepfather, Duane Lykins, at their home in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive in Colorado Springs, according to testimony from Parker's preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs police Officer Matthew Force testified that once he arrived at the crime scene, he found Parker holding a knife, and he immediately confessed to killing both Parker-Lykins, 68, and Lykins, 79, that evening.

Force said Parker told him and other officers that he "had mental issues" but that it "was no excuse for my actions."

Force said that once officers entered the home, they found the couple on the ground bleeding from stab wounds, as well as Cody Parker's brother standing in the middle of the room.

Force said he tried to speak with the brother several times about what happened, but discovered that the brother is autistic and nonverbal, and he was unable to communicate with him about what happened.

Parker could allegedly be heard yelling, "Hang in there, Mom," from outside the house while paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the couple, Force said.

Later in the evening, Force said, Parker admitted he tried to kill himself after stabbing both Parker-Lykins and Lykins because he "couldn't live with what he had done." But after cutting his wrists with a knife, he gave up and decided to turn himself in instead. Force also claimed that Parker said he didn't want to kill his mother, and that he was trying to "avoid" the major arteries during the stabbing.

When asked why he did it, Parker told Force and other officers that it was due to extensive verbal and physical abuse suffered at the hands of his mother.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details that the argument that eventually led to the fatal stabbing allegedly began when Parker-Lykins became upset with how long Parker was spending in the bathroom.

After hearing evidence and testimony presented by the prosecution, Judge Michael McHenry ruled that there was probable cause for the prosecution to continue its case against Parker, and for him to be bound over for trial.

Parker faces two charges of second-degree murder and four violent crime sentence enhancements. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.