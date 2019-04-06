A Colorado Springs man held in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman told police he shot her four times after she asked him to help her end her life, an arrest affidavit says.
Joshua Alan Thomsen, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of Amy Elizabeth Shrieves after he called police from the parking lot of the Walmart at 707 S. Eighth St. to turn himself in. Shrieves’ body was in his car.
Thomsen told police he was texting with Shrieves on Tuesday night when she said she wanted to die but wasn’t able to do it herself, the affidavit says. She asked Thomsen to do it for her, and they met at the Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater at 1545 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
Shrieves reportedly got into Thomsen’s car and he drove her to Eleven Mile Reservoir in Park County, the affidavit says. Thomsen told police he made a right off Park County Road 92 and took an immediate left into a campsite with a fire ring in it. They got out of the car and walked over to a tree, where Shrieves knelt and Thomsen shot her four times.
Then Thomsen put Shrieves’ body into his car, drove to Walmart and called 911.
When a 911 dispatcher asked what happened, Thomsen said, “I just killed someone,” the affidavit says. The dispatcher asked what he meant, and he replied, “Ummm ... girl asked me if I would kill her. And so we went into the mountains and I shot her four times.”
The dispatcher asked when the shooting happened, and Thomsen replied: “She texted me at 8 and I got off work at 10. We met up around midnight. And we drove up to Eleven Mile Reservoir. And I made sure she wanted it, she said, ‘Yea,’ so about like ... maybe 1 o’clock, I shot her. And then she is in the back (clears throat), back of my car right now. And I just drove back down to the Springs. And I just got back.”
Investigators found blood, four shell casings and a red trail over snow with “numerous strands of long dark hair” at a campsite at Park County Road 92 and Road 368, otherwise known as Forest Service 250, the affidavit says. The shell casings appeared to be .45-caliber.
Thomsen was brought to the campsite and identified it as the place where he shot Shrieves.
Shrieves also was a resident of Colorado Springs and knew Thomsen, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.
In addition to one count of first-degree murder, Thomsen is facing charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased human body. He is being held in the Park County jail without bail.
