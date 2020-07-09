A Colorado Springs man died in a car crash late Wednesday night on US Highway 24 near Constitution Blvd, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.
Dennis Eggers, 63, possibly fell asleep while driving, and died when his car slid down an embankment and he was ejected, investigators and the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.
The Honda Civic appears to have veered onto the rumble strip on the right side of the road, veering off the road after the driver apparently overcorrected in trying to return to the road, the Colorado State Patrol said.