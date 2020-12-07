Colorado Springs officials expect companies to provide answers to big questions about managing electric scooters in town — including how they are to be parked.
E-scooter companies are to compete to provide the best solutions to management questions, such as scooter parking, maintenance, and boundaries on where they can travel, early next year in order to be selected as to provide scooter rentals in the city, Todd Frisbie, city traffic engineer told Colorado Springs City Council Monday.
Scooter rentals could be available by April or May in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City as part of a pilot project. The city expects to select up to three companies, but if the proposals don't meet expectations the city could select one or two companies, he said.
Some council members have been skeptical of allowing scooter rentals, citing problems they had observed scooter riders causing in other cities, including Denver, where they cluttered sidewalks shortly after they were introduced in 2018. But a majority of council members informally agreed during Monday's work session they would support an e-scooter pilot project.
"We say this is a world class city, this what world class cities are wrestling with. ... I think we have to at least look at what these companies may be able to provide for us," Councilman David Geislinger said.
The city will have contracts with each company selected to provide rentals and if the companies fail to meet expectations, city staff will be able to remedy issues through contract agreements, Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said
Several council members asked for a six month pilot program to gauge how companies perform.
"We need the option to be able to pull the plug," Councilman Don Knight said.
Greene said city employees would ask companies if they can accommodate that timeline. But he warned companies may need a longer window to justify an investment in the required infrastructure. He said he would inform council members if that was the case.
Councilman Wayne Williams said he liked the idea of allowing the industry to provide options for managing scooters instead of taking a prescriptive approach. The ideas from industry officials could also help shape future city regulations to govern scooters.
"I am very interested in seeing what the proposals are and then making informed decisions," he said.
Councilman Bill Murray was among the skeptical council members who said they have seen scooter riders disregard road rules and did not see a clear benefit to allowing rentals.
"My experience has been negative across the spectrum," Murray said.
Geislinger said he could see scooters providing transportation equity to residents who struggle with bus services because the stops are not close enough to their destinations.
"This is an opportunity to at least potentially address that gap and to allow the market to do it for us," he said.
E-scooters were growing in popularity before the coronavirus pandemic and 170 cities had e-scooter services providing a cheap and quick way to travel short distances where vehicle traffic is heavy, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. As of August, 46 cities had lost e-scooter services, the agency reported.