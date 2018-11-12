George Harvey Fellows, the longest-serving city manager of Colorado Springs and a strong advocate for those with developmental disabilities, died Friday. He was 98.
"George was the consummate public servant in the truest sense of the word," said Colorado Springs developer Steve Schuck. "His priority was always doing what was in the best interest of the community, both long term and short term.”
Fellows was Colorado Springs' manager from 1966 to 1985, after having served as Pueblo's city manager for seven years.
During his 19-year tenure, Colorado Springs' population grew from 100,000 to more than 250,000 and from 50 to 130 square miles, his obituary says.
"He was no pushover. He was tough, but he was receptive," Schuck said. "If you'd bring something good to the table, he was there to try and bring it to reality."
Fellows' willingness to work as a partner rather than an adversary brought Printers Park to fruition, he said. Back then, the city's center was at Printers Parkway and International Circle.
The 200-acre infill project required enormous work on traffic, storm drainage, water and sewer infrastructure and more, Schuck said.
"Creating a final development product like Printers Park was something that was clearly in the interest of the community, so George and his team rolled up their sleeves and worked with us," he said.
Fellows was "the steady hand that guided Colorado Springs through a period of tremendous growth," said Mayor John Suthers, who presented him a Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
"He loved Colorado Springs and was dedicated to its success," Suthers said in a statement. "His calm, analytical approach helped him work effectively with many city councils as his boss over many years. That’s becoming increasingly unusual.
"I had lunch with George a couple of times since I became mayor and was astounded at how closely he followed current events in the Springs and offered extremely good advice. He was an important figure in the history of Colorado Springs and will be greatly missed by those fortunate to know him."
Fellows served on boards and committees until his 91st birthday, his obituary says. He worked with Memorial Hospital, Goodwill Industries and Friends of the Pioneer Museum.
His passion for Cheyenne Village, a nonprofit serving disabled adults, was inspired by his daughter, who has an intellectual and developmental disability, said Executive Director Ann Turner.
Fellows and his first wife, Bertha Jean "Bert" Fellows, got involved with the nonprofit in the early '70s, soon after it was founded, Turner said. Their daughter has been with Cheyenne Village since 1974.
"Even in recent years, George and I would meet periodically, and he always was ready to offer his perspective," she said. "He was never pushy with his thoughts, but he was always willing to share his perspective, and that was a gift. He just was such a fine mind."
Fellows served on the Cheyenne Village board of directors from 1975 to 1980 and from 2002 to 2008, Turner said. After his second stint, he was made an honorary lifetime member.
" ... he helped Cheyenne Village navigate some really difficult times," she said, and it benefited from "his wisdom, his business acumen, his commitment to people who may be different from the rest of us.
"His impact on the agency, I think, has been so important to our longevity. Cheyenne Village is 47 years old, and George helped make that happen."
Fellows was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in civil engineering, his obituary says. He served in the Navy as a line officer aboard an auxiliary ship during World War II, from 1944 to 1946.
He enjoyed gardening, golf and woodworking, the obituary says. After he retired, "he became a silversmith of extraordinary talent." He and Bert also were longtime members of the the Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society, where they loved to dance.
Fellows moved into The Inn at Garden Plaza in 2011 after the death of his wife of 67 years, his obituary says. He met Barbara Fisher there in 2016, and they married April 12, 2017, when he was 96.
"George was respected and admired by all who knew him," the obituary says. "He worked and lived with integrity, intelligence, and a profound sense of balance. He has been an exceptional role model whose attitude toward life was unfailingly positive, even in the face of adversity."
A memorial service for Fellows will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Shrine of Remembrance's America the Beautiful Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., followed by a reception at Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, Fellows' family asks that contributions be made to Cheyenne Village.