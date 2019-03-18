After a grueling blizzard exhausted El Paso County residents and emergency crews last Wednesday, another round of snow is likely this week that will keep people in the Colorado Springs area on their toes.
Monday might be the last dry day of the week, with a high of 51 and sunny skies.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo upped the chances of snow to 50 percent on Tuesday. Rain showers are expected before 2 p.m. with a daily high of 41, then showers will likely turn into snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The overnight low will be near 22, along with the 50 percent chance of snow. Accumulations will be less than an inch, meteorologists say.
Travel may be difficult early Wednesday before 9 a.m. because of fog along with expected patches of ice on the roads following overnight snowfall. The fog should lift before lunchtime and Wednesday's high will be near 46 degrees.
Thursday's high will reach near 52, then mixed rain and snow showers are expected to return after noon.
Friday brings another chance of precipitation with a 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. The high is expected to reach 55 with sunny skies throughout the day. Rain and snow showers will return again late Friday, with a low of 30 degrees, meteorologists predict.
The sun will shine through the weekend, with highs of 55 and 56 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.