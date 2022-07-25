The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that it has lifted burn restrictions, which have been in place since June 3, as of noon Monday.
With lifted restrictions, recreational fires, welding and other hot work activities, model rockets and outdoor smoking are no longer prohibited. The announcement comes after the department determined that "risks inherent to structure, grassland and wildfires" have decreased due to recent rainfall.
Bonfires and the professional display of fireworks, pyrotechnics or flame effects are allowed with a permit.
As of noon today, July 25, 2022, Burn Restrictions for the City of Colorado Springs have been rescinded. For a complete outdoor burning guide, visit https://t.co/zQF3i5VR6t#coswildfireready #firesafety pic.twitter.com/dOHecSgJ6Z— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 25, 2022
Fire Department public information officer Michael Smaldino said the department regularly checks fuel moisture levels, or the moisture in grasses and other burnable materials around the city, to help determine burn restriction levels.
The department said uncontained open burning by non-government entities, the burning of trash, yard waste and construction material and the use of recreational fireworks are illegal at all times.
More information on permitted and prohibited activities can be found on the CSFD's website, coswildfireready.org/outdoor-burning.