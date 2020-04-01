State Sen. Bob Gardner is blasting the legislature for not taking action to close a "loophole" in Colorado's speedy trial clock that he says could lead to murderers and other criminals going free.
In a statement released Monday evening, Gardner cited a Gazette report about William Camacho Jr., a Colorado Springs murder suspect, pressing to have his case heard by a legally mandated April 22 speedy trial deadline despite a judge’s safety concerns about jurors being exposed to COVID-19.
Prosecutors fear that if a judge postpones Camacho’s April 13 trial over the defendant’s objection, any potential conviction could be overturned on the ground that he was deprived of his right to a trial within six months of being arraigned.
The legal issue is expected to reverberate across the state as defendants approach their speedy trial deadlines at a time when the courts may be reluctant to expose juries and other court players to the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
“Without quick action by lawmakers, criminal defense attorneys may soon successfully be getting charges against their clients dropped, including for murder and other serious crimes,” Gardner, a Colorado Springs Republican, said in the statement.
At issue is whether the novel coronavirus meets the law’s definition of “exceptional circumstances” meriting a pause on speedy trial rights.
If the speedy trial clock is violated without good cause, the law directs that all charges “shall be “ dismissed and cannot be refiled.
In the case of Camacho, who’s accused of killing a woman and maiming a witness in 2018, presiding judge Eric Bentley has asked both sides to address whether he has the authority to postpone the case against Camacho’s objection.
A hearing is scheduled in Colorado Springs on Friday.
“The fact that Judge Bentley is having a hearing at all about this to me indicates that there’s some doubt," Gardner told The Gazette on Wednesday.
The Colorado District Attorneys’ Council sounded alarms over the issue earlier this month, but lawmakers did not act before the statehouse suspended its work on March 14, also because of health concerns over the virus.
A plan for the General Assembly to resume its work on Monday “flopped” when lawmakers were unable to raise a quorum, Gardner said. It’s unclear when the legislature will reconvene.
Tom Raynes, the executive director of the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, said he believes the "exceptional circumstances" clause should apply to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that explicit guidance by the legislature or the Colorado Supreme Court is necessary.
"If the greatest health pandemic that the planet has seen since 1918 is not a sufficient circumstance that merits delaying 'speedy trial,' I don’t know what would be," Raynes said. "The dilemma is that judges are not uniform in approaching the issues."
Gardner, who opposed the legislature’s suspension, said lawmakers have a duty to convene to solve the conundrum.
He argued that measures could be taken to control the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and that a legislative fix would be relatively straightforward.
“The police are there. The prosecutors are there. The defense attorneys are there. The judges are there,” he said. “We ought to show up.”
Both the Attorney’s General’s Office and the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council have proposed legislation to modify the speedy trial rule.
The Attorney General’s Office crafted a proposed update that would pause speedy trial rights during times of emergency, as declared by the governor or local or national authorities.
The District Attorneys’ Council proposed a similar pause for periods when “force majeure,” or unforeseeable circumstances, interfere with the business of the courts.
But those updates cannot be implemented until the legislature resumes its work, Gardner said.
“For a group of people that’s very inclined to consider themselves indispensable most of the time, they have completely ceded their authority as a branch of government and abrogated their responsibility to govern,” he said.