Colorado Springs police and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office topped state agencies in DUI arrests over the Memorial Day holiday, says the Colorado Department of Transportation.
As part of CDOT's "The Heat is On" initiative, the police and sheriff's departments arrested 55 people on suspicion of driving under the influence May 24-28. Statewide, 332 impaired driving arrests were made during those five days.
Local police made 32 arrests, and the Sheriff's Office made 23. The Denver Police Department ranked second, with 30 arrests, according to CDOT's traffic safety reporting portal.
Seven people have died in impairment-related traffic deaths this year in Colorado Springs, the most of any city in the state. And El Paso County leads among counties, with eight impairment-related deaths.
"We are working with other law enforcement agencies in addition to re-establishing our Traffic Unit to address this growing problem," sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in an email.
The DUI initiative is part of CDOT's Whole System Whole Safety approach, designed to reduce deaths and injuries on Colorado roads. "The Heat is On" focuses on 12 heavy traffic times — such as St. Patrick's Day, Super Bowl weekend, Thanksgiving weekend and New Year's — to increase patrols and dissuade impaired driving.
Memorial Day weekend has proved to be the deadliest for DUI-related accidents, logging 36 deaths between 2008 and 2018. Labor Day came in second worst, at 35 deaths, followed by the Fourth of July at 34 deaths, according to CDOT.
"Impaired drivers are a significant safety risk across our transportation network not only to motorists but also pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a news release. "It’s a risk that is entirely preventable, which is why rigorous enforcement and robust education are so important to eliminating such drivers from our system."
Said State Patrol chief Col. Matthew Packard: "Make sure you and the people around you are not getting in a vehicle unless it’s with a sober driver. The Heat Is On enforcement periods help stop impaired drivers from putting both themselves and others in danger, thereby potentially saving lives."
"The Heat is On" will return June 14 for the Summer Blitz 10-day enforcement period.