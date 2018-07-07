About 200 relatives, friends and colleagues, including former mayors and community and business leaders, paid their respects to Colorado Springs’ “greatest” parks advocate Saturday at a memorial for Nancy Lewis.
Lewis, a former director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, an author and tireless community volunteer, died June 30 at a hospital in Denver after battling chronic lung disease for years. She was 79.
Her funeral was at Colorado Springs First Lutheran Church, a congregation in which she was deeply involved.
“Nancy’s career was based in the value of our parks, trails and open spaces,” said Chris Jenkins, president of Nor’Wood Development Group. “But she understood that there was a lot more that goes into building a community.”
Lewis developed her community building chops through the preservation and improvement of Colorado Springs’ municipal parks. She started working for the Parks and Recreation Department in 1966 as a $1.29-an-hour tour guide for schoolchildren at Palmer Park. She rose through the ranks to become head of the department in 1987, a post she held until her retirement in 1994.
The first female parks director, Lewis managed an $11 million budget, 127 full-time employees, two golf courses, two cemeteries and about 6,700 acres of park land. She was credited with helping restore the department’s public image after the mismanagement of Ski Broadmoor, which the city ran for two years before selling it in 1988.
“She wasn’t a director for the longest period of time but, without a doubt, she was the greatest,” said Paul Butcher, who succeeded Lewis as parks director.
Butcher said as a manager Lewis excelled at picking the right person for the job.
“Albert Einstein would’ve liked Nancy. Nancy had the ability to bend the space-time construct of the universe,” he said, referring to her ability to get a lot done in a short time.
Her proudest moment as director was the creation of the Colorado Springs Senior Center, she told The Gazette in 2006.
After retiring from the Parks Department, Lewis served as board chairwoman of the Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Center.
From its opening in 1995, Lewis served as the volunteer CEO of the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center and board president of the Garden of the Gods Foundation.
She was known for driving a hard bargain. “We negotiated a deal on the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center. We were on opposite sides of the table,” said Lyda Hill, a Texas based philanthropist and friend of Lewis.
“She always said she won, and maybe she did.”
Eventually, the two joined forces, working over two decades together on the Garden of the Gods Foundation.
“We both had different ways of seeing things and because of that we brought the best of two worlds,” Hill said. “We were kind of a yin and yang.”
Lewis did more than sit on boards — she dedicated much of her time to mentoring the next generation of community leaders. “When I think of Nancy, she always kept her eye on me. She was my mentor of sorts. She was a huge encouragement,” Jenkins said.
Few people are really good at bringing up the next generation, but she had a knack for it, Jenkins said.
Lewis’ ability to mentor others earned her the 2011 Athena Award, which recognizes leaders who mentor women, helping them reach their potential in business and achieve success in business.
Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition, said Lewis’ advice came in handy, particularly when she started out in 2009, a time when the city’s parks faced severe budget and staffing cuts because of the Great Recession.
The cutbacks and the effect they had on parks led Lewis to write “The Parks of Colorado Springs — Building Community, Preserving a Legacy,” she told The Gazette in 2011.
Lewis chronicled the history of the Colorado Springs park system by looking at newspaper archives and records, hoping it would remind others of the park system’s importance.
“She had a curious mind. Some people, as they grow older, it seems like their spirit grows old, too,” Jenkins said. “She was just a young energetic spirit.”