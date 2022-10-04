The city of Colorado Springs is asking westside residents from Stratton Meadows to Mesa Springs to help shape a vision for their neighborhoods as part of a comprehensive neighborhood plan.

"We want to know what their vision of a vibrant future looks like," said Daniel Besinaiz, the city's senior comprehensive planner.

Once complete, the Greater Westside Community Plan will guide growth and improvements across nine neighborhoods including the Westside, Old Colorado City, Midland, Gold Hill Mesa, Skyway, Ivywild, Stratton Meadows, Mesa and Mesa Springs.

The plan is one of 12 the city is planning to write and the second one to get underway. The city staff started with southeast Colorado Springs, but it has not released a draft version of that plan yet.

During the first meeting for the greater westside the staff hopes to identify what is important to neighbors. For example, the city found southeast residents wanted to see better sidewalk connectivity and healthier food options, among other improvements, said Morgan Hester, planning supervisor.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the staff expects to explain the planning process and allow residents to provide comments on the seven key goals identified within the city's comprehensive plan, such as a thriving economy, vibrant neighborhoods and majestic landscapes.

The plan may have general statements about the entire planning area, which covers 7,741 acres and has a population of almost 40,000 people. It is also expected to include more specifics for individual neighborhoods, Besinaiz said.

Dianne Bridges, chairwoman of the Historic Neighborhoods Partnership, said representatives from her group from neighborhoods within the planning area expect to be involved. She would like to see balanced plans for the neighborhoods that include historic preservation.

"The city wants to do these plans, which then will become approved and adopted. Any development that occurs within that area has to abide by that plan. ... We want to influence that," she said.

The city's current draft zoning code would also require neighborhoods to complete this comprehensive neighborhood planning process before applying for an area design standards overlay. The overlays could help preserve the architectural consistency of a neighborhood by setting specific development standards such as front yard setbacks.

Bridges said her group is concerned about that requirement because each neighborhood plan could take between a year to a year and a half to complete, meaning it could be 16 years before they are all finished.

The southeast neighborhood plan was started in October 2020 and it could be completed in the middle of next year, said Mike Tassi, assistant planning director.