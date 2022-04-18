As Colorado Springs grows, trash bags, coke bottles, cardboard boxes and other litter lining gutters and medians are becoming more of a problem generating more than 1,000 complaints to the city last year and posing a threat to the city's natural beauty.
To clean up the city, Mayor John Suthers announced a $2.7 million effort Monday to buy more street sweepers and vacuum trucks, and hire staff to remove garbage with focus on the medians of highly traveled corridors, such as Powers Boulevard and U.S. Highway 24, both highways and the responsibility of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The city will be taking over the care of some of those highway medians in town from CDOT to keep them cleaner, he said.
"I don't have many obsessions that I admit to. But I freely admit that I have an obsessive dislike for litter," Suthers said.
Suthers called on the city to join him in his obsession and clean up private property and businesses, keep trash bagged and participate in volunteer cleanup efforts.
CDOT and El Paso County have also noted an uptick in litter and trash dumping recently. Last year, the southeastern region of CDOT spent $1.65 million on trash and debris collection on roadways, money that could have otherwise been spent on road maintenance such as pothole and guardrail repair, spokeswoman Michelle Peulen said.
Along El Paso County roads, in 2021 crews noticed an uptick in dumping large items such as cars, TVs, refrigerators and shingles along roads, said Kevin Mastin, El Paso County Public Works director in December.
In Colorado Springs, the newly announced funding is needed to help the city catch up on clean up that has taken a back seat to road maintenance, said Travis Easton, the city's public works director.
"The general upkeep and cosmetic work has really been a lesser focus especially in recent years. ... The staff levels and equipment and funding necessary has just not kept pace with the city’s growth," he said.
The funding will come from the city's healthy reserves and once the initial 18 months of the campaign is complete, the city expects to set aside $800,000 on an ongoing basis for staff, Suthers said.
The city's responsibility is vast with just the high-priority medians covering 8.4 million square feet, Easton said. So the city called on residents to do their part by participating in events, such as the Great American Cleanup on April 30. The Fountain Creek Watershed is organizing the event and registration is available on the group's website.
Similar events in Colorado Springs have been been successful. For example, during Creek Week volunteers typically collect 18 tons of trash, said Richard Mulledy, the city's stormwater enterprise manager.
The Colorado Springs Council of Neighborhoods and Organizations can also guide residents interested in putting together a neighborhood-level cleanup and can provide guidance and materials such as gloves, bags, grabbers and free roll out dumpsters, said Keith Thompson, neighborhood empowerment officer for the nonprofit.
"This is open to anyone who is willing and has a heart to make their community a better place to live," he said.
The city plans to recognize residents or group annually for their contributions to cleanup efforts through a new “Keep It Clean COS Spirit of the Springs Award.”
As part of the campaign, Keep it Clean COS, the city is also holding a streetsweeper naming contest and will select a winner in May. Residents can submit entries through coloradosprings.gov/keepitclean.