Surviving military families of America’s fallen troops gathered in Colorado Springs Thursday night for a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.
Colorado Celebrity Classic held a songwriter show at the Stargazers Theatre on Thursday to benefit the charity, which supports families who have lost a loved one in military service. The show drew country stars Craig Morgan, Keni Thomas, Richie McDonald, Billy Montana, Jimmy Nichols, and WildeFire.
Regardless of how a service member died the charity offers give compassionate care to the survivors at no cost. Comfort from mentors and financial aid are among these services.
Bonnie Carroll founded TAPS after her husband died in an Army plane crash in 1992. Carroll found no emotional support network after losing her husband, so she started her own, which later became known as TAPS in 1994. She accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2015 on behalf of the thousands surviving families and friends who grieve their fallen hero.
The charity has had a significant impact in Colorado Springs, where nearly 500 local troops have died in the wars that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.
Renee Monczynski was a Marine, and now serves as the charity’s Young Adult Coordinator Monczynski lost her husband, a sailor, and gave birth to her daughter in 2001, then joined TAPS in 2009 as a widow and a mother. Her daughter, now 17, was recently sent off to prom by her TAPS mentor. Monczynski said she appreciates TAPS mentor who help guide her daughter through memory milestones.
Monczynski volunteered in TAPS for six years, then launched the Young Adult program to help young survivors take steps into adulthood. “TAPS’ mission is to provide a safe place for empowerment of survivors.” Monczynski said.
Nathaniel Lee, 28, lost his father in 1997 to an Air Force crash. As a child, he attended the charity’s Good Grief Camp, where he met kids who also lost their fathers. Lee, who now serves in the Air Force at SChriever Air Force Base, said it was comforting to meet other kids who shared a similar loss.
“It doesn’t matter how you know them, or how they died. It matters that they served.” Lee said.
Among the songwriters at the event were veterans Craig Morgan and Keni Thomas.
Morgan served as a soldier 17 years. Thomas is a former Army Ranger and veteran of the Blackhawk Down battle in Mogadishu, Somalia. Thomas and his band, Cornbread, bring music to our troops who serve in the Middle East.
By 8:30 p.m., more than $10,000 had been raised for TAPS through ticket purchases and donations.
Tom Tarver, an organizer of the event, said helping TAPS is an easy choice.
“This group is full of love and hugs.” Tarver said.
