Just after City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila graduated from Colorado College, she met a young woman, eight months pregnant, working in the fields of California's San Joaquin Valley in 1984.
"Her husband told me to lift up a bag of pears about this tall," she said, raising her hand about 3 feet in the air. "I could barely pick it up, and then this woman came up and threw it over her shoulder. It was amazing."
That encounter showed Avila the resiliency of Latina farmworkers and instilled in her a greater sense of pride in her ethnic background. Though most people don't think of women like the one she met when they stack fruit in a bowl on their kitchen table, she remembers her and the workers led by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta in the 1960s during the Chicano civil rights movement.
Avila shared that memory and others with about 50 other members of the Colorado Springs Latinx community Saturday at Colorado College's Cornerstone Arts Center. Organized by the college's Latinx student union, SOMOS, the celebration of Huerta's and Chavez's activist legacy featured traditional food, dance and music.
Though the march preceding the party was canceled due to weather, it was the first time in the six years the annual event has been held that it included a tribute to Huerta.
"Dolores Huerta has been erased from a lot of the history books even though she co-founded the United Farm Workers of America with Chavez," said SOMOS Chairwoman Katie Damas. "We wanted to highlight women's work in Latinx activism this year."
Chavez and Huerta co-founded National Farm Workers Association — later dubbed the United Farm Workers — in 1962 as a labor union for farmworkers in the U.S., many of whom were immigrants from Latin America. They were paid little to nothing, had few if any rights and oftentimes lived in squalor.
Huerta and Chavez notably led the United Farm Worker's Delano grape strike in September 1965. In conjunction with a cohort of Filipino farm workers, protesters walked off table-grape farms to demand wages equal to the federal minimum. Five years later, the growers signed their first union contracts, guaranteeing better pay, benefits and protections.
"In African America culture, Martin Luther King is at the center of their civil rights movement," Avila said. "In the Latino community, we have Chavez and Huerta."
The day also drew attention to immigrant rights and immigration reform. Many SOMOS members are immigrants, said Damas, and the group wanted to support those members by acknowledging the threat that detention at the border, family separation and Immigration and Customs Enforcement pose to them and their loved ones.
"At one of our meetings, we were discussing the caravan and how immigrants are having their right to asylum taken away," she said. "And not just adults. Children are having their right to be with their family taken away."
What Mexicans will always hold onto is their dance, said Connie Benevides. Benevides, whose dad emigrated from Mexico, started with her daughter 25 years ago a 'baile folklorico' dance group, which performed for Saturday's audience. Benevides sews every dress for the dancers, ensuring that the vibrant blues, greens, yellows, oranges and other colors reflect Mexico's nature and landscape.
"We're keeping the culture alive so that, even when people have a lot of bad things to say about Mexico, this is one the one thing they can't take from us."