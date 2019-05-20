weather blizzard snow
Lespri Cook shields her face from the blowing snow while picking up a few groceries before the stormy night in Monument on Wednesday, April l0, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Colorado Springs is no stranger to late-season snow storms, and Monday's storm is another example of winter-like conditions intruding on spring.

Although summer is near, snow started accumulating in areas west of Denver and north of Colorado Springs by lunchtime Monday.

On record, the latest measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs was 1.1 inches on June 10, 1975. The highest snow total for May was 19.4 inches in 1978, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A measurable snowfall amount is when the official weather station records an accumulation of 0.1 inches or more, according to the weather service. The official measurement site locally is the Colorado Springs Airport.

It isn't as likely for a measurable amount of snow to accumulate in Denver this late in the season, Denver CBS4 reports.

Black Forest and Palmer Lake reported an inch of snow by 1:15 p.m., according to the local storm report map from the weather service. Calhan received 2 inches of snow by 2 p.m., the data shows.

These late-season storms don't mean all bad news for residents as they allow for extended openings of ski areas. Read more here.

