Longtime Colorado Springs residents have nostalgia for a number of landmark places — cozy restaurants, friendly hangouts and fun entertainment centers — that have gone out of business and are no longer here.
We especially think about them at this holiday time when out-of-town family and friends return to the Springs, yet can no longer visit these places with so many treasured memories.
Here are some of these landmarks we really miss:
Chinook Bookshop is near the top of the list. Dick and Judy Noyes seemed to know everyone and ran an outstanding downtown bookstore with a wide variety of excellent titles.
Michelle's Chocolatiers & Ice Cream was a favorite for everyone out on a downtown excursion — regardless of age.
The Cotton Club was near the corner of Colorado and Cascade avenues and flourished from the late 1940s into the 1970s as a downtown dining and entertainment hub. Owned and managed by African-Americans, the club welcomed everyone.
Railroad steam locomotive Engine 168 was a legacy from city founder General William J. Palmer’s narrow-gauge rail lines. It used to grace the public park behind the Antlers Hotel. It has been relocated to Antonito, where it is restored as a fully operating steam locomotive.
Giuseppe’s Old Depot was a welcoming family restaurant located in a former railroad station adjacent to a busy mainline railroad. “A table at trackside” allowed diners to watch passing freight trains. The food was ample if not memorable. Rumors have it new food shops may reopen at the depot building in 2020.
Furr’s Cafeteria in the Uintah Gardens Shopping Center closed some years back. It provided comfort food rather than a gourmet experience.
Flying W Ranch with its chuckwagon barbecue and beans also offered country music by the Wranglers. There were a small number of amusement rides for children. It closed abruptly because of severe damage from the Waldo Canyon fire but is scheduled to reopen in 2020 or 2021.
Ski Broadmoor on the side of Cheyenne Mountain was Colorado Springs’ own little ski area where children and adults could learn to ski and then take their newly learned skills up to the big ski resorts. The hotel closed it for financial reasons. Equally lovable was the original Broadmoor World Arena, a skating rink across the lake from The Broadmoor hotel. The symphony orchestra would stage a Christmas Pops music and skating show in which Charles Ansbacher, the symphony conductor, would take to the ice dressed as Santa Claus. The Broadmoor West now occupies the site.
The original Manitou Incline was an incline railway (counterbalanced cable cars) that carried tourists and townspeople to the top of Mount Manitou. The view of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs was spectacular. The site has been recycled as the popular Manitou Incline climbing trail.
There are also the lost architectural gems, such as the second Antlers Hotel with its twin high towers framing the view of Pikes Peak, the Burns Theater on Pikes Peak Avenue downtown and the old El Paso County Jail Building.
We could make a much longer list of “gone but not forgotten” eateries, such as The Hungry Farmer on Garden of the Gods Road, Zeb’s on Eighth Street, the Craftwood Inn and the Tajine Alami Moroccan restaurant in Manitou Springs.
Please email us your most cherished places that have disappeared in recent decades: tcronin@coloradocollege.edu or bloevy@coloradocollege.edu.
• • •
Here are some landmarks that we’re glad are still here:
Arcade Amusements in the heart of Manitou Springs is at the top of our list of “still going strong” nostalgic locales. Parents and grandparents take the children there, and even folks in their 80s find excuses to sojourn in the Arcade for a few more pinball machine challenges.
Navajo Hogan, a distinctive roadhouse serving food, liquor and entertainment, has been on North Nevada Avenue since 1935. It is distinguished by its neon sign featuring the head of a Native American.
Luigi’s Italian restaurant on South Tejon Street has been there since the mid-1950s and is a favorite family dining place still run by its founding family.
Vallejo’s on South Corona Street is yet another venerable family-run restaurant. Since 1958, it has served family-style Mexican food in an old, close-to-downtown building.
Cy’s Drive-In across from the Uintah Gardens Shopping Center, is a throwback to the 1950s and 1960s. Inside you can look at Elvis Presley posters as you enjoy your milkshakes and burgers. One of the few local spots to offer curbside in the car ordering and delivery. All you have to do is put on your headlights for a server to come out to take your order.
Poor Richard’s is a complex of bookstore, toy shop, and restaurant on North Tejon Street downtown. It is a well-established and popular hangout. So too is Josh & John’s Ice Cream, next to Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, a much-visited local downtown landmark.
The Broadmoor hotel offers the Golden Bee and the Tavern as major longtime destinations for tourists and locals.
Manitou Springs boasts a dozen or so fan-favorite places, including Adams Mountain Café, the Keg, the Loop and the Crystal Park Cantina. The latter two are fine Mexican food places. The Keg has been on Manitou Avenue for decades. It is a blue-collar dining and drinking locale serving Calicrate Beef from the local Ranch Foods Direct operation.
Another prize is Fargo’s Pizza Co. on East Platte Avenue. It has been there for 46 years and has hosted thousands of birthday parties, family reunions and athletic team celebrations. It is the J.C. Penney of salad bars and pizza, and it also has an arcade game room for restless children.
Other popular places for pizza are Panino’s and Roman Villa.
Another favorite is the historic home-style Juniper Valley Ranch, where the food is served in separate bowls and you help yourself to exactly how much you want. The ranch is a scenic 15-mile drive south on Colorado 115.
Distinctive local entertainment venues can be found at Iron Springs Chateau Dinner Theater on Ruxton Avenue in Manitou and the aging Western Jubilee Recording Co. just east of downtown in Colorado Springs.
And let’s hear it for our local libraries and bookstores — including Hooked On Books, Barnes & Noble, Books for You, etc. … Our local booksellers and librarians are unsung heroes — here and everywhere.
Colorado Springs is blessed with landmark hotels. The original Antlers opened two years after the city was founded. The Cliff House in Manitou Springs and The Broadmoor are ancient and honorable and have hosted a number of presidents and hundreds of celebrities. Think Teddy Roosevelt, Clark Gable, Thomas Edison, Bob Hope and more.
Among our greatest landmarks are our parks — Monument Valley Park, North Cheyenne Canyon Park, Palmer Park, Garden of the Gods, Memorial Park, Ute Valley Park, Pulpit Rock, etc. Restaurants and entertainment centers come and go, but let’s hope our amazing and invaluable network of parks live on for ages to come.
As the holiday season reminds of cherished memories, let us celebrate these landmark places that have given character and friendship to those of us privileged to live in the Colorado Springs region.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write regularly on politics and Colorado and can be reached at tcronin@coloradocollege.edu and bloevy@colordaocollege.edu.