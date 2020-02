A Colorado Springs King Soopers grocery store was robbed by a lone gunman Friday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.

Police said the man selected a case of beer, brought it to the service counter and demanded money from a cashier at the store, located at 6930 N. Academy Boulevard. He showed the clerk the muzzle of a handgun, police said, and fled in a sedan.

Authorities said the man donned a black beanie, sunglasses and black jacket at the time of the robbery.

