The man convicted in a Colorado Springs killing spree in 1975, with ties to the rape and killing of actor Kelsey Grammer's sister, died of natural causes Monday night at age 64, authorities reported.
Michael Corbett was sentenced to two life sentences and the death penalty for three murders more than 40 years ago. He was spared execution because of changes in Colorado's sentencing laws.
Corbett died in a Denver-area hospital while still incarcerated, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
On June 19, 1975, when Corbett was a soldier at Fort Carson, he and Freddie Glenn robbed Daniel Van Lone, 29, as the victim was leaving work at the Four Seasons hotel.
Corbett shot Van Lone in the head, taking only 50 cents.
Just over a week later, Corbett stabbed Winfred Proffitt, 19, with a bayonet after Proffitt arrived to buy marijuana.
Corbett shot his last known victim, 21-year-old Winslow Watson, in the face July 25 that year.
Glenn was convicted, too, for his role in the Van Lone and Proffitt murders, as well as the murder of Karen Elisa Grammer, the sister of actor Kelsey Grammer, star of TV's "Cheers" and "Frasier."
On July 1, 1975, Karen Grammer, 18, was raped repeatedly and stabbed in the throat, back and hand. Glenn and Corbett kidnapped her from the Red Lobster restaurant where she worked on South Academy Boulevard. They had tried to rob the restaurant and feared she could identify them, investigators said. Only Glenn was convicted in her death.
Corbett first became eligible for parole in 1996. His request was denied, said Alison Morgan, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Subsequent requests for parole in 1999 and late 2001 also were denied.
In 2004, he waived his right to a parole hearing. Corbett was denied parole for the fourth time in 2010.
Robert Russel, the 20-year district attorney who prosecuted Corbett, said in 2010 that the denial of parole was "exactly what I wanted," as the "cruelty" of the slayings set them apart from others he had seen during his career.
In prison, Corbett was working on a bachelor's degree and earning associate's degrees in sociology and social studies.
"I could never express the sorrow that I feel for the victims and the family, and society in general," Corbett said in 2010. "I have concerns, I have love. There was a time when I didn't have any of this."
Kathie Izor, his longtime friend, insisted he was a changed man who had "crafted a new life" in prison.
“A lot of this is run by my belief that people change," said Izor. "He’s not the 21-year-old he was in 1975."
Corbett converted to Islam while in prison and called himself Hasani Chinangwa.
Despite the grisly murders he committed, Izor said, Corbett was "valuable" with his time and "reached out to other prisoners."
Corbett's daughter was born just before his arrest, said Izor. The daughter lives in New York and visited her father regularly.
Izor said Corbett had been on dialysis for kidney failure several days before he died. She said he was taken off life support Monday.
“I knew what was going on with him, and I knew he wasn’t coming out of the hospital," she said. "He always had that hope that he was going to get out (of prison)."