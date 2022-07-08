One of the Colorado Springs Police Department's four-legged officers will soon be sporting his very own custom bullet- and stab-protective vest.
The department said K9 officer Chewie will receive the body armor by charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit providing the vests to dogs in law enforcement agencies nationwide.
K9 Chewie's vest, which was sponsored by Eric and Paula Sayer of Colorado Springs, will be embroidered with the words, "This gift of protection provided by the Sayers."
Delivery is expected with eight to 10 weeks, police said.