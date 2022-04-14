Following recent brush fires in Colorado and dry conditions, the city of Colorado Springs will be under a new burn restriction order starting Friday.

“Due to drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and an increase in grass fires in Colorado Springs, the CSFD Division of the Fire Marshal is taking steps to heighten awareness and reduce fire risks,” a notice on the Colorado Springs Fire Department website reads.

Burn Restriction Order 2022-R1 goes into effect at noon Friday and will remain in place until rescinded, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. This order is separate from the one put in place by El Paso County. Click here for restrictions in the county.

The city of Fountain and unincorporated areas of El Paso County are also under fire restrictions.

“Due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures necessary to heighten fire hazard awareness and further reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety are essential. Therefore, effective at noon (MDT), on April 15, 2022, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R1 goes into effect and will remain until rescinded.”

Violators of the Order shall be subject to the General Penalty provisions of the City Code of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 2001, as amended, sections 1.1.201 and 1.1.202, which may include punishments up to a $2,500 fine; imprisonment in jail, not to exceed 189 days; a sentence to probation; or a combination of a fine, imprisonment, or probation. Fires caused in violation of this Order may be investigated as a misdemeanor or felony arson violation, subjecting violators to any penalties provided under Colorado statutes.

