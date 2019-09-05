Colorado Springs is far from the best place in Colorado to raise a family, but it's comfortably ahead of Denver, a new ranking shows.
Wallet Hub ranked 61 Colorado cities based on 21 "key indicators" ranging from housing affordability to quality of the school system. Using those metrics, they developed the rankings. Colorado Springs was No. 38.
Parker topped the list, with Erie, Castle Pines, Louisville and Superior rounding out the top five.
Fort Carson was the standard-bearer for the Pikes Peak region, coming in at No. 16. Black Forest follows closely behind at No. 17. Pueblo West clocked in at No. 29 and Fountain at No. 36. The biggest blemish on the region came courtesy of Pueblo, which, at No. 56, was one spot behind Denver.
Colorado's second-largest city thoroughly walloped its largest, coming out well ahead of Denver in each of the four major categories considered in the rankings.
Colorado Springs' best metric in the rankings was the "family life and fun" category, in which it was ranked 13th-best. Fort Carson was ranked as the best in the state in that category. Black Forest was dead last.
The Springs was ranked in the middle of the pack on "affordability" and toward the back on "education, health and safety," and "socioeconomics."
The socioeconomic ranking included factors such as unemployment and divorce rates.
Colorado as a whole was lauded as "an ideal place to raise children" and given credit for recreational opportunities, good schools and a strong economy.