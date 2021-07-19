A sinkhole opened at an intersection near Briargate on Sunday evening, damaging the road, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Colorado Springs Utilities called police to help shut down North Union Boulevard at Sky Pond Lane about 6 p.m. after "the small sinkhole grew and soon swallowed much of the intersection," police said.
North Union Boulevard will be closed between Alberta Falls Way and Tochal Drive and at Sky Pond Lane while the city's Street Division repairs the road. Closures are expected to last until 8 a.m. Monday, police said.
Officers did not say what caused the sinkhole.