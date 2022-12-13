The Colorado Springs Independent, an alternative weekly newspaper that began nearly three decades ago, and its sister publications including the Colorado Springs Business Journal and Pikes Peak Bulletin, soon will cease to exist as separate publications and instead be wrapped into a new Sixty35 News Magazine, Sixty35 Media announced this week.

Also, two military papers, The Mountaineer for Fort Carson Army post, and the Space Orbital for local Space Force bases, are no longer publishing.

“We are essentially changing our packaging and combining our audiences,” said Amy Gillentine, former publisher and executive editor of Colorado Publishing House and now of Sixty35, which refers to the elevation of Colorado Springs.

Government, education, health care and neighborhood news pertaining to the city and region, along with business news and articles about military installations and veterans will be included in the weekly magazine, which will launch Jan. 12, she said.

“We realized our audience is larger when we combine them, and our goal is to provide more news to our readers through a new format,” Gillentine said.

The consolidation also is a result of increasing print expenses, she said, and allows for more cost-effectiveness.

The nonprofit Sixty35 Media formed in October, after John Weiss, co-founder of the Colorado Springs Independent, unexpectedly announced he was retiring, and Gillentine and other leaders of Weiss’ private company, Colorado Publishing House, decided to switch the business from a for-profit to a nonprofit model, rename it, rebrand it and redesign its products.

The mission: “to deliver truth, build community and engage citizens.”

While political endorsements are not allowed by law for 501(c)(3) nonprofits, the company will adhere to journalistic principles in reporting, Gillentine said.

The nonprofit media group has received matching grants of $5,000 from Colorado Media Project and $250,000 from Weiss, officials said.

The organization has until the end of 2023 to raise the matching funds from the Colorado Media Project and one year to meet Weiss’ grant challenge.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sixty35 Media will continue to publish on a monthly basis the Southeast Express for residents and businesses of southeast Colorado Springs, Gillentine said.

The organization also will produce six special sections for the Colorado Springs Army post and Space Force bases.

About 10,000 copies of Sixty35 will be delivered to newsstands and available for free pickup, according to Gillentine, and readers also can subscribe or become members for mail delivery and other benefits.

Distribution through a carrier route that changes from week to week will bring the magazine to all ZIP codes in El Paso County on a rotational model, she said.

One website will unite the publications at Sixty35media.org, which will be updated daily and offer readers customized news feeds.

The new website will go live on Jan. 1.

The Dec. 21 issue of The Colorado Springs Independent will be its last.

New podcasts and community involvement such as public conversations also are planned under the nonprofit.

“The goal is really to provide news to as many people as possible,” Gillentine said. “And the outmoded ways don’t work. Subscriptions alone won’t work; free distribution in public doesn’t work. We believe this will work.”