Colorado Springs-area agencies are on alert to step up assistance to new immigrants entering the United States through the southern border if needed, as the federal emergency public health order known as Title 42 is set to expire Wednesday.
“This is obviously a tough situation, and we want to be as prepared as we can be in the event (of activation),” said Jim Reid, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
The joint city-county office coordinates and supports disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.
Denver’s Office of Emergency Management opened two temporary shelters in recent weeks to handle the unexpected arrival of more than 400 immigrants from Central America and South America who entered the U.S. through Mexico.
With $800,000 in expenses as of last Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration, appealing for federal financial assistance.
Some experts predict an onslaught of immigrants to cross the border in upcoming weeks, while others are projecting the situation will not be as bad as some expect.
Title 42 was enacted in March 2020 to quickly expel people illegally crossing the nation's southern border to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
After multiple court cases and findings, a federal District Court judge in Washington, D.C., ruled on Nov. 15 that the health order violates federal immigration law by denying people the right to request asylum and ordered the federal government to stop using it.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked that order, after conservative states appealed to the nation's highest court to limit asylum seekers. But justices left open the possibility of lifting the pandemic-related restrictions by Wednesday.
The local impact is “a moving target,” Reid said.
“That depends on how many and what’s required for their support, and we’ll just have to see,” he said. “We prepare and coordinate and make sure we’re ready, in case something happens.”
Reid said he’s spoken with representatives from a network of emergency managers along the Front Range to discuss possible scenarios and strategies.
The Biden administration is said to be working on a new system for asylum-seekers to apply to enter the U.S. legally, according to national media reports.
Immigration attorney Eric Pavri, legal counsel and founding member of the Accompaniment and Sanctuary Coalition of Colorado Springs, said he doesn’t expect a surge of new humanitarian-protection requests.
“Even if the Biden administration no longer is expelling people based on Title 42, they have announced that they still plan to use a process of expedited removal pretty aggressively at the border, which essentially would work the same way as Title 42,” he said.
“We’re not anticipating any particular increase in the number of immigrants coming to Colorado; I don’t think that’s likely.”
Four local churches work with the Accompaniment and Sanctuary Coalition of Colorado Springs to help undocumented and legal immigrants get settled and receive medical care, food, clothing and other services.
Several hundred volunteers from the Accompaniment and Sanctuary Coalition of Colorado Springs are on call to respond when someone asks for assistance of any kind, said Pavri, who works as community resources attorney for the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.
“There are a lot of really great people who want to welcome immigrants to our city and who want to make them feel supported and help them become integrated into the life of our city and productive members of our community,” he said. “We act as a friend, a neighbor, to help them out.”
Criticism about the Biden administration’s border policies have heated up, as cities of El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Ariz., recently declared states of emergency due to large numbers of people flooding into the U.S.
Data published by the city of El Paso shows an average of 2,500 crossings a day in the past few weeks, and federal authorities reported that about 1,000 immigrants have been arrested for illegally crossing each day in Yuma over the past few weeks.
Criminal activity also is a concern, as border patrols report cartel-related drug smuggling, human trafficking and fleeing sex offenders.
Regardless of changing policies, Servicios de La Raza, a 50-year-old bilingual health and human services organization headquartered in Denver with an office in Colorado Springs, is bracing for continuing increases in the immigrant population, said Ana Vizoso, the organization’s vice president of health and wellness.
“We know it’s likely more individuals will continue to arrive in our state,” she said. “People that are coming in are trying to relocate wherever they can; for some, Denver may be their last stop, for other it’s not.”
While the people are different, Vizoso said the needs are the same — housing, employment, health care, behavioral and mental health care, emotional-social support, education, English language learning and legal issues.
“Most of them need everything,” she said. “They are often leaving their lives behind looking for opportunity but also running away from difficult situations in their home countries.”
Vizoso said she’d like to see Colorado and its cities “really step up and provide the resources needed to serve these folks, rather than expect organizations that have historically served these populations increase these services, but with a lack of funding.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.