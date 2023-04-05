The three right lanes of southbound Interstate 25 near Briargate Parkway are now open after being closed for roughly 30 minutes this afternoon due to a crash near mile marker 151.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the lane closures shortly before noon today. According to CoTrip, the impacted lanes were between Exit 151: Briargate Parkway and Exit 150 at North Academy Boulevard.

Those lanes were declared reopened by 12:24 p.m.

It was not clear at this time what the cause of the crash was, injuries if any, and how many vehicles were involved.

This article will be updated once more information is received.