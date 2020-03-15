Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth are limiting visitors at their hospitals to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Beginning Monday, both are restricting visitors to one a day per patient at their hospitals in Colorado Springs.
UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said patients checking in for an appointment must tell staff if they have any symptoms, such as a fever, and will be required to wear a mask.
“It only takes one person to spread germs, viruses or the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Glasheen, UCHealth Chief Quality Officer. “Everyone throughout Colorado should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and stay home if they’re sick. We’ll all be healthier if we can reduce the risk of spreading germs.”
Penrose-St. Francis said it is testing patients who are ill and need to be hospitalized.
“We are being very thoughtful in how we protect our community ,” said Bill Plauth, chief medical officer of Penrose-St. Francis' 522-bed acute care facility.
Plauth said the hospital has tested “a lot of people” for COVID-19. Plauth could not say how many people have been tested.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the hospital is only testing patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms that require hospitalization, he said. The coronavirus causes a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Patients who may have COVID-19 that come into the hospital are placed in isolation and provided protective equipment, such as masks and gloves. Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff working with those patients are also provided with protective equipment, hospital spokeswoman Andrea Sinclair said in an email.
Penrose-St. Francis will be allowing staff members that may have been exposed to COVID-19 symptoms, but not necessarily the disease itself, to continue working, Plauth said. The hospital will be monitoring staffs’ symptoms and those who exhibit viral symptoms will not be allowed to work, Sinclair said.
“We would never put patients in harm’s way,” Plauth said.
The hospital is also working to prevent the spread of the virus by cleaning public spaces, such as waiting rooms and elevators twice a day and not holding meetings of more than 20 people, Plauth said.
If Colorado Springs had a surge of coronavirus cases, Plauth said Penrose St. Francis would work with other hospitals in the area to provide sufficient beds and staff. Nontraditional units could be used to care for those with the virus if necessary, he said.
“We will get through this,” he said.