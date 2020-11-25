Colorado Springs hospitals, already barely able to cope with an ever rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths, are expecting another spike from this week's Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.
Six weeks ago, El Paso County hospitals were caring for 15 COVID-19 patients; Wednesday morning they were up to 242, According to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who toured UCHealth Memorial Central.
"Seeing people of all ages, even previously healthy people struggling to breathe, some on ventilators, is sobering to say the least," Suthers said Wednesday.
The county also saw six COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, he said. Since March, El Pas County has seen 258 COVID-19 deaths, 50 of them since Nov. 1, county public health data shows.
The UCHealth system is already adding ICU space and reassigning staff to deal with the surge in patients said Dr. David Steinbruner, the chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North. UCHealth in the Pikes Peak region is caring for 125 COVID-19 patients, while at the same time preparing for another surge of unknown size in two weeks driven by Thanksgiving, he said.
"We will do whatever it takes to take care of patients," he said.
However, if more ICU beds are needed, that could mean reassigning nurses who are not trained in that area of medicine to help with critical care patients, Steinbruner said.
If local hospitals run out of space, alternative care sites, such as St. Mary Corwin in Pueblo, could be opened to care for patients, Suthers said. But its unclear where the staffing for those sites would come from, he said. If the National Guard was called to staff those sites, it could pull staff out of hospitals, he said.
Steinbruner did not define a breach in capacity, which is the threshold for a stay-at-home order known as level "purple."
"We think that we can continue to maintain and adapt and do surge plans, but at what point is that too much for us to bear? I don’t know know," he said.
He said the El Paso County community must decide at what point protecting hospital capacity would outweigh the economic pain of a shutdown, he said.
Hospital treatment has improved since the spring and mortality rate from COVID-19 is lower than it was in the spring.
Paul Wood, co-owner of Springs Funeral Services, said the business has seen one to four people who have died from COVID-19 per day in the last few weeks and has made plans to deal with a possible surge in coming weeks.
"We have contingency plans in place to operate the crematory additional hours and to stagger staff and shifts. We have added increased refrigeration capacity for our firms. We don't want to have to go to refrigeration trucks, so we've taken the initiative to increase refrigeration capacity," he said.
He doesn't want to see a second spike and hopes the community can control the spread of the virus.
The county will close down indoor dining at restaurants and lower the capacity of gyms and offices to 10% Friday at 5 p.m. as the next step to slow the virus. These restrictions are referred to as level red on a state dial that guides COVID-19 restrictions.
El Paso Public Health said Tuesday it would be too soon to speculate on the need for a stay-at-home order, since the community has not even closed down indoor dining. Public Health would first like to evaluate the impact those restrictions have.
"We are hopeful we will start to see the impacts of these restrictions and mitigation efforts," the agency said in a statement.
Suthers remained skeptical Wednesday that additional government restrictions would help to slow the virus.
'Ultimately, individual people have to do everything they can to restrict their own behavior," he said.
The Gazette's Erin Prater contributed to this report.