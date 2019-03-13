Homeless shelters were filled with people seeking refuge from the storm.
About 200 people gathered around 1 p.m. at the Springs Rescue Mission's day center — about twice as many as usual, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit's chief development officer.
The Springs Rescue Mission's shelter will open early at 4 p.m., and the day center will stay open late, to accommodate as many people as possible at the campus, 5 W. Las Vegas St.
"We haven't been turning people away — just cramming more and more individuals in, to get them out of the elements," Williams said.
Even so, some of the nonprofit's cooks weren't able to reach the shelter due to the storm, so men in the nonprofit's addiction recovery program planned to help to make dinner for the hundreds of homeless people staying the night.
The Salvation Army also allowed families with children to stay the day at its R.J. Montgomery shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St., said Karen Daugherty, who oversees the shelter. About 65 people were there as of about 1 p.m.
She asked that all men and women without children head to the Springs Rescue Mission's campus about a half-mile to the south. And she pleaded with people on the streets to seek shelter indoors.
"My biggest concern is that people won't go to try to find help," Daugherty said. "Often times, they're already feeling hopeless." She added that people should "just ask for assistance. If we can't provide it, somebody can."
Both shelters also braced for a heavy turnout Wednesday night from people seeking beds and sleeping mats. Both nonprofit officials I talked to said they fear they could approach — or even reach — capacity.
The R.J. Montgomery Shelter was nearly full last night, with no extra beds for single men or women, and only nine extra beds for families, Daughtery said. It has 120 beds for men and 100 beds for women and families with children (about 55 of which are currently being used for families).
If the shelter reaches capacity for families, then officials there will have to turn people away, giving them blankets and handwarmers, Daugherty said.
The Springs Rescue Mission also geared up to approach its all-time high of sheltering 444 people at night. It added another building for shelter in December, and it has capacity for 450 people using beds and sleeping mats.
"We will do everything we can to make sure we squeeze everyone in," he said.