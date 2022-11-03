A February census of the homeless population in El Paso County showed the community had a total of 807 emergency shelter beds for overnight stays.

Within the month, there will be 140 fewer beds for single adult men and women and more beds for families.

The Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery Center has begun its transition from accommodating anyone to remodeling its longstanding building at 709 S. Sierra Madre St. to create 29 separate living quarters with 176 beds for families only.

Also as part of the $350,000 remodeling project, a cottage on the property has been converted to a 12-bed facility for military veterans.

Single men and women started moving out of the shelter in recent weeks, said Capt. Doug Hanson, who oversees the El Paso County Salvation Army church and its outreach programs.

R.J. Montgomery staff met with clients and case workers from the city’s only remaining shelter for single adults, Springs Rescue Mission, to ensure they are taken care of.

“We’re not just turning them out on the streets,” Hanson said. “We’re letting them know about their options and helping with paperwork.”

The move is strategic, he said.

With Family Promise closing its 15-unit shelter for families in Colorado Springs in July and another 25-unit family and convalescing shelter, City Hope, announcing it would close in August but now limping along with additional funding into January, the need for additional space for homeless families has grown, Hanson said.

R.J. Montgomery is fielding up to four calls a day from families looking for shelter, he said, and its current 80-bed room for women with children has been near or at capacity for the past few months.

“The biggest challenge is we’ve had to separate mothers and fathers (in different parts of the shelter),” Hanson said. “Now, we’re not just doubling the amount of families that can come, but people will be together as a family.”

The 350-square-foot units will provide privacy and a frequently requested feature: electrical outlets for charging cellphones and other electronics, he said.

“The hope is that the younger kids will be unaware that their parents lived in a homeless shelter for a while,” Hanson said. “Our goal isn’t to house homeless people but to help them move into self-sufficiency.”

But some wonder whether the remaining beds will be enough, particularly as winter nears.

R.J. Montgomery has accepted people who were restricted for a week, a month or longer from staying at Springs Rescue Mission for violating rules pertaining to safety or behavior.

“If they get kicked out there, they could come here, because we can only judge someone on how they behave with our staff,” Hanson said.

Springs Rescue Mission President and CEO Jack Briggs said his staff met with people exiting the R.J. Montgomery Center who had been barred from his shelter to try to reconcile the violations.

“We’ve cleared up almost every one of those situations,” he said. “We don’t see that being a problem going forward.”

Colorado Springs native Michelle Averill said she’s concerned about people who probably won’t be able to stay at Springs Rescue Mission.

“The number of homeless that will be without shelter this winter isn’t OK with me,” she said.

Averill also cites people with disabilities and those who work at night as possibly having trouble finding an indoor spot to sleep in coming months.

The community has an inadequate number of beds for homeless people who have disabilities, said Jennifer Mariano, director of programs for Community Health Partnership, which spearheads several local homeless initiatives.

“You have to have special staff, licensing and insurance, and shelters just don’t have the capabilities,” she said. “It’s a huge need in this community and has been an ongoing challenge for a number of years.”

Springs Rescue Mission accepts people in wheelchairs, on oxygen or with other limitations, if they are self-sufficient and take care of themselves physically and health-wise, Briggs said.

"We are not a medical facility," he said. "Because of that we cannot provide medical care, and we don't have attendants for people incapable of taking care of themselves."

Backed by churches and faith-based organizations, the massive Springs Rescue Mission campus at 5 W. Las Vegas St. provides 450 beds for singles but can expand into overflow areas of the shelter when demand surges, Briggs said.

With R.J. Montgomery switching formats, Briggs expects more single men and women to come knocking. And he says there will be room.

“We believe we’ll have space,” he said. “We don’t know the specific numbers. It’s a little early. While the proposed numbers will stretch us, we’ll be able to accommodate them.”

Bed count in recent years has been sufficient for anyone seeking overnight accommodations, Mariano said.

Occupancy of the community's shelter beds typically runs 60% to 80% of capacity, she said, with fewer people in warmer months.

Springs Rescue Mission has exceeded its capacity of 450 about once a year, since hitting a high of 465 people on one frigid night in 2019, said Cameron Moix, spokesman for the shelter.

One obstacle has been persuading people to use local shelters instead of sleeping outside in tents or cars, Mariano said.

“How do we get people who aren’t going to shelters to go to the shelters — or get them into something more permanent?” she said.

Shelters are not designed for lengthy stays, officials say. The large open rooms and thin mattresses on metal bunk beds are not the most comfortable environment for getting rest, Mariano said.

Also, there isn’t enough funding to provide services for extended periods, Mariano said. Shelters have seen some clients bed down for 260 to 365 days a year, she said, instead of the usual one to 10 days.

“Services are the key piece to having the extra beds,” Mariano said. “We need to make sure people get into counseling, get documents like a lost driver’s license or birth certificate or Social Security card, and identify an income to make sure people get that hand up.”

Briggs said Springs Rescue Mission will continue to provide low-barrier entry for single adults — meaning clients can enter the shelter having used alcohol or drugs but not ingest substances while at the shelter — and will expand if there are no longer enough beds in the community.