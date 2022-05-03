The Colorado Springs Fire Department will host two more meetings this week as a part of its town hall series "Living with Wildfire," the agency said in a release.

The series includes over 20 meetings between April and the end of summer guiding and informing residents about wildfires with a focus on how to prepare for wildfires and how to evacuate, the release said.

Meetings will be held Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive, according to the release.