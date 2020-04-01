Hobby Lobby's flouting of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order closing nonessential businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have come to an abrupt end.
The three Colorado Springs stores had signs posted at the entrance Wednesday stating that they were complying with the order.
A call to the store near North Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road went unanswered, while an employee at the store on Eighth Street west of downtown said the business was not open.
Other Hobby Lobby stores in Colorado were reportedly open this week — defying Polis' March 25 order to avoid unnecessary travel, practice social distancing and keeping open only essential businesses, such as grocery stores.
The arts-and-crafts retailer is not considered an essential.
Nonetheless, Hobby Lobby stores in Colorado Springs were open on Monday, according to media reports. Signs were up Tuesday and Wednesday, stating:
"Based on the Gov. of Colorado's mandatory stay at home order, we are closed. We will reopen when the mandatory order is lifted per the state of Colorado."
The order is in effect until at least April 11.
"Hobby Lobby has voluntarily agreed to close based upon Public Health's interpretation that they are not a Critical Business as defined in the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment's Public Health Order 20-24," the El Paso County health department said in a statement Wednesday.
Colorado Springs police have not been monitoring compliance with Polis' order, spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton said in an email.
"That is not the role or function of the police department," he said, adding residents should not call the 911 emergency line to report potential violations. Instead, they should call the health department, he said.
The health department also has not cited any businesses for disobeying the order, said spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt.
Hobby Lobby, which has about 900 stores, has kept them open in other states in which residents are under stay-at-home orders and only essential businesses are permitted to remain open, Business Insider reported.
Business Insider obtained a March 28 memo giving Hobby Lobby managers talking points on "how to respond and communicate if visited by a local authority that asks why we are open."
Business Insider also reported that the company's founder, David Green, told employees last month that the decision to stay open came after his wife received a message from God.
"While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest in knowing that God is in control," Green reportedly wrote.