For the second day in a row Colorado Springs broke a 42-year-old record high when temperatures passed 90 Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
As of 1:42 p.m. the high was 94 degrees, four more degrees than the previous record of 90 degrees set in 1979. Temperatures reached a peak of 96 degrees at 3:58 p.m. The high for Thursday was also 96 degrees, four more than the 1979 high of 92 degrees.
Denver also reached a historic high Friday. Temperatures climbed to 99 degrees at 2:11 p.m., passing the record by six degrees, the weather service said. On Thursday, Denver set a record with a high of 96 degrees.
Pueblo set a record Friday as well with a high of 100 degrees, beating the previous high of 99 degrees also set in 1979. Alamosa did the same with an 89-degree high, four higher than the record 85 degrees set in 1944. Alamosa also tied its all-time month high temperature for September set last year.
"There's a really strong high pressure center located over Colorado," said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. "Associated with those high pressures centers is some pretty dry air."
Dry air means low humidity, Skelly said, and that dryness helps heat up the air more efficiently.
"It's just really dry and we're able to fluctuate temperatures easily," Skelly said.
The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report