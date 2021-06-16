Temperatures reached 100 degrees in Colorado Springs Wednesday, marking the hottest day in the city since June 2018.
KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan tweeted that Tuesday marked the 10th time the city has reached 100 degrees in recorded history.
The previous June 16 record was 93, set last year.
Colorado Springs residents also faced 16 mph winds that pointed north-northeast on Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 90s until Friday and dip into the 80s before jumping back into the 90s for the weekend, the weather service says. Slight chances of afternoon thunderstorms and rain are likely into the weekend, according to the agency.