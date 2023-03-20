At Discovery Canyon Campus High School in north Colorado Springs, dozens of teachers and staff members are training to acquire skills they hope they’ll never have to use.

In response to mass shootings in Colorado and across the U.S., principal Mark Wahlstrom has instituted the Stop the Bleed training program at the District 20 high school.

Launched by the American College of Surgeons following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, Stop the Bleed is a national training initiative designed to teach non-medical personnel to identify significant, traumatic bleeding and stop it long enough for first responders to arrive.

“With the state of the world in terms of school violence and violence in the communities, I think it’s important that teachers, staff and the school community are prepared for any event that may happen,” Wahlstrom said. “Having more people trained and prepared…I think is important in terms of saving lives.”

The numbers, according to Wahlstrom, are simply too grim to ignore.

Since the Columbine High School massacre in April 1999, there have been more than 350 school shootings in the U.S., law enforcement data show. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an a gun attack in which at least four people are shot (not including the assailant), there have been more than 100 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023.

And the shadow of November's Club Q attack, which left five people dead and more than an additional dozen injured, still hangs heavily over Colorado Springs.

In the event of a traumatic injury, immediate attention to a profusely bleeding wound can make the difference between life and death, according to Discovery Canyon school nurse Bob Frederick.

“Significant bleeding can kill a person in only a few minutes,” said Frederick, a former emergency room nurse. “We really want to intervene in those critical minutes before an ambulance can arrive.”

The training program was initially meant for a small group of Discovery Canyon staff members, officials said. But Wahlstrom is now encouraging all staff members to attend the hour-long course.

“The ongoing violence across the country has really spurred us to action,” Wahlstrom said.

“Our goal is to ‘survive until they arrive,’ and by ‘they’ I mean our law enforcement partners, fire, security and those folks that are here to protect us. Training teachers and staff to be prepared fits that model.”

Frederick began Monday’s course with a visual presentation that included some graphic examples of what traumatic bleeding looks like, then instructed staff members on the proper use of a trauma first-aid kit. Each kit included a pair of shears for quick removal of clothing, bandage rolls, gauze, gloves, a marker and a combat application tourniquet.

After familiarizing themselves with the first-aid equipment, faculty members took turns administering aid to a mannequin with realistic-looking trauma wounds. Some of the wounds were too deep to simply cover with gauze. In those cases, the wound has to be tightly packed before applying pressure.

“Typically, with a normal wound, you can just apply pressure to help stop the bleeding, and maintain that pressure until help arrives,” Frederick said. “But deeper wounds need to be packed.”

“It’s not a painless process,” he told the staff members. “Be honest (with the injured person). Don’t tell them it won’t hurt, or they will never trust you again.”

Staffers also spent time applying the tourniquet on themselves, and on each other.

Stop the Bleed training is not exclusively for gunshot wounds, Frederick said.

“Trauma can come from anything,” he said. “It can happen anywhere, at any given time, for any reason. It can come from weather, car accidents, the kitchen, home repair accidents, anything. We want to provide that first-level care.”

The training program is part of the school’s multi-faceted approach to safety, Wahlstrom said.

“We do various trainings, including CPR, first aid, AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) training, nonviolent crisis intervention, and suicide prevention,” he said.

“In partnership with local law enforcement, fire, paramedics, EMTs, we are putting together a community that hopefully is prepared to prevent some things from happening, to deal with them when they do happen, and potentially save lives.”

The long-range plan, according to Wahlstrom, is for each DCCHS classroom to be equipped with a “lockdown bucket” that includes the trauma kits, snacks, toiletries and other essentials to sustain students through an hours-long shelter-in-place scenario. Officials are also considering adding Stop the Bleed to the school’s biomedical program.

“Safety is one of my top priorities, and it’s something we think about every day,” Wahlstrom said. “Stop the Bleed is just one part of many things that we do every day to ensure that every student, every staff member and any community visitors are safe to do their business here and, most importantly, to learn.”