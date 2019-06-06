A Mitchell High School teacher accused of kissing and groping a student and offering her an “A” in his class in exchange for topless photos was arrested Tuesday.
Armando Grez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to Colorado Springs police, who announced the arrest Thursday.
Grez taught mathematics and was in his first year at the Colorado Springs School District 11 school after being hired in August, according to a district spokeswoman.
A 17-year-old student at the school told investigators that Grez had given her rides home from school beginning in April, and that the two had later gone to the movies and to restaurants, according to Grez’s arrest affidavit.
During one trip after school to Noodles & Company, Grez parked in a nearby parking lot and repeatedly asked the girl to let him kiss and grope her, the arrest affidavit said. She initially said no, but relented under pressure, the girl told investigators.
The girl also said Grez messaged her on Snapchat and asked her to send topless photos for an “A” grade in class, as well as a 100% on her final examination, the affidavit said. She also claimed Grez would change grades on her assignments in exchange for hugs.
In another instance, Grez gave the girl a ring and asked her to marry him — a request the girl dismissed as weird, because she knew the ring was for Grez’s girlfriend.
Officers began investigating the case May 17. Grez was placed on paid administrative leave on May 20, the district spokeswoman said.
He was being held Thursday afternoon at the El Paso County jail on $4,000 bond.