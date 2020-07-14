High school juniors and seniors across Colorado will be able to take the SAT and PSAT college entrance exam at no charge in the fall, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
The department will pay for traditional public school and charter school students to do the assessments that will be administered during school in September and October, using existing assessment funds.
The assessments are optional and will provide a chance for students to test their knowledge, after the coronavirus pandemic prevented school-day exams from being administered in the spring, as normally scheduled.
Replacements are not being offered for the canceled CMAS standardized state tests or PSAT9 exams for ninth grade students.
The SAT and ACT exam scores are not required for admission into Colorado public colleges and universities in 2021.
“But I know many of our students will still want to take a college entrance assessment as another way, in addition to grades and activities, to demonstrate their accomplishments,” Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in a news release.
The free exams will be administered Sept. 28 for the SAT and Oct. 4 for the PSAT, with makeup tests for both Oct. 28.
Students also may take the SAT for free on one of three Saturdays, if they attend a public school that is not participating in a school-day administration.
Results will be used for individual student and local school or district purposes only, the education department said, and will not be counted in state reporting or accountability in 2021.