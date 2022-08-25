Court proceedings are underway for a Colorado Springs high school employee arrested earlier this month for alleged sexual assault.

Sarah Bryan Jones, 45, who appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday, was arrested Aug. 17 and faces a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Jones, an employee at Mitchell High School, is alleged to have victimized someone between the ages of 15 and 18, according to court records.

On Thursday, her defense attorney said they have not received a formal copy of the charges from the prosecution, but that the defense had seen the charges informally and were ready to set a preliminary hearing date, when prosecutors must establish probable cause to continue court proceedings and take Jones to trial.

Jones's arrest follows an investigation that began after police received a June 14 tip about a possible sexual assault involving a 16-year-old “former Mitchell High School student and an employee of Mitchell High School,” police said in a news release.

Jones is a “library technology educator” at the school, the release said. She is also named as a men's and women's swimming coach on the Mitchell website.

District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal released a statement Aug. 18 regarding “allegations of inappropriate behavior and criminal charges" being brought against Jones.

“Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Gaal said in the statement. "These alleged charges are egregious and violate state statutes and D-11 Board of Education policies, and we will continue to work in collaboration with investigators to protect our students.”

Sexual assault by a person in a position of trust is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to six years in prison and $100,000 in fines, according to the Colorado crime statutes.

Jones is set to appear Sept. 15 for her preliminary hearing. She is currently out of custody on a $10,000 bond.