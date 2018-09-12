Colorado Springs broke a heat record for the second day in a row Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
Temperatures reached 91 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, at 3:23 p.m., surpassing the day's record high of 90 degrees set in 1956.
The city's average temperature on Sept. 12 is 76 degrees, weather service data show.
Tuesday's high of 90 degrees broke the day's heat record set in 1895.
Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend in Colorado Springs. The weather service predicted highs of 90 degrees Thursday and 87 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The first day of fall is Sept. 22 — less than two weeks away.