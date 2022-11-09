The Colorado Springs Planning Commission has rescheduled a hearing on an annexation of 3,200 acres southeast of town until January at the request of the development company proposing the controversial project.
La Plata Communities, the company proposing the new community called Amara, asked the commission to push the required hearing out two months, said Commission Chairman Scott Hente. The planning commission does not make a final decision on the annexation, but the board will make a formal recommendation to the Colorado Springs City Council.
Now the meeting has been rescheduled, a new water rule that could govern how much water Colorado Springs Utilities is required to have to allow new properties to annex could be in place ahead of a decision on the annexation, City Councilman Wayne Williams said.
A proposed rule would require Utilities to have 130% of the water needed to serve the city's average water demands and projected demand from new properties would block Amara from coming into the city. But several city councilmembers have expressed interest in reworking the rule and understanding its impacts better before approving it.
Fountain city officials have also raised concerns about Amara because the proposed new development is adjacent to Fountain and would likely place pressure on the community's roads and public safety services. Fountain likely would not see as much additional revenue in property taxes and sales taxes if Amara annexes into Colorado Springs.
Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson said in a letter to the Colorado Springs City Council that a proposed annexation agreement between La Plata Communities and Colorado Springs has inaccuracies, including commitments to road construction specifications that have been discussed, but where no formal agreements have been reached with Fountain.
Colorado Springs attorneys are reviewing comments on the annexation from Fountain and if changes to the annexation agreement are needed, said Max D'Onofrio, a spokesman for the city.
While the relationship between Fountain and La Plata Communities is tense, Fountain is interested in coming to an agreement with La Plata Communities that would allow Amara to join the community. La Plata Communities has argued that if Amara was annexed into Fountain it would likely not be built for a slew of reasons, including Fountain's development standards.