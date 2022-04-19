Springbok Health Inc., a behavioral health organization with medical clinics in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, agreed to pay at least $125,000 in a settlement that alleged the company fraudulently billed Medicare and Medicaid, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Colorado.
The lawsuit alleged that Springbok and Mark Jankelow, Springbok’s owner and chief executive officer, billed Medicare and Medicaid for expensive substance abuse treatments, such as medical evaluations and management services, when in less expensive counseling services were provided to patients.
“Providing substance abuse treatment is a vital tool in combating the opioid epidemic devastating Colorado communities,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in the release. “But offering treatment to addicts does not excuse fraud. Our office will continue to pursue claims against providers whose fraudulent billing practices take valuable resources away from victims of the opioid crisis.”
The resolution of the lawsuit is based on Springbok’s and Jankelow’s ability to pay. They could face paying as much as $335,494.