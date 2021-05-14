Colorado Springs is heading into a potentially destructive weather weekend, and a Saturday storm that could drop hail the size of baby fists, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“Tomorrow looks like rather a busy day, with a potential for severe storms producing large hail and gusty outflow winds tomorrow afternoon and evening” in the Springs, said meteorologist Mark Wankowski.
Despite ominous skies in the Springs on Friday afternoon, convection storms forming across the eastern plains are expected to only lead to scattered showers in the area throughout the evening.
"Severe weather today should be east of Colorado Springs," he said.
Tomorrow, though, could bring storms with hail stones of up to two inches.
"Hail season is anytime, with storms that develop in Colorado," Wankowski said.