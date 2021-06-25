Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers swore in 23 new firefighters Friday who officials said have more training than any recruits in the agency's history.
The graduating began their academy training five months ago, endured grueling drills and classroom work that lasted 20 weeks instead of the typical 16. The extra month of school earned each of them an addition certification to drive the department's trucks, a task usually reserved for later.
"These guys put in a lot of work, and they're eager to get out there," Suthers said.
One of the graduates, Joshua Berghorst, said he and his classmates rose to difficult challenges.
"I've never been in a more competitive atmosphere," he said.
The new firefighters graduated as hot and dry conditions have caused wildfires to erupt throughout Colorado, which is why Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said they would be a big addition to the department.
"We're excited for them, because we need them," Royal said. "They help us get closer to what our staffing needs to be."
The next firefighter academy class will enter training in two weeks.