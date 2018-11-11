Colorado Springs residents awoke Sunday to a dramatic change in the weather after a springlike start to the weekend.
Snow swirled throughout the day, covering cars, sidewalks and grassy areas under several inches. Streets were mostly clear, but wet and certain to ice up when temperatures dipped into the teens overnight.
The forecast was for the snow to continue into early Monday, making for a slippery morning commute and likely delaying the start of classes or even closing some Pikes Peak region schools.
In just 24 hours, the temperature fell 30 degrees, from a high near 60 on Saturday into the mid-20s and was predicted to bottom out at 16 degrees around sunrise Monday.
The Colorado Springs area was expected to get 3 to 6 inches throughout Sunday, with another 1 to 2 inches possible Monday before noon, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
"Compared to the storm we had over Halloween, this storm is much cooler, meaning lighter, fluffier snow is more likely to accumulate," said weather service meteorologist Klint Skelly. "This low-pressure system is tracking more northern, moving towards the south. The best precipitation will be in the eastern mountains."
El Paso and Teller counties and the city of Fountain went on accident alert status, meaning drivers involved in non-injury crashes should file a report online.
A winter weather advisory was in effect through 11 a.m. Monday. Front Range and eastern mountains could get up to a foot of snow and travel west of Colorado Springs could be hazardous, with snow-packed roads and low visibility, according to the advisory.
El Paso County said it had 40 plows on the roads throughout the city Sunday.
True to Colorado's reputation, if you don't like the weather, wait a day. By Tuesday, the temperature was expected to climb into the mid-40s and top 50 on Wednesday and Thursday.