The head girls’ basketball coach at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs School District 11 and a paraprofessional at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Academy School District 20, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, Colorado Springs police said Sunday.
George Pollard, 31, is suspected of engaging in “unlawful sexual acts” with a 16-year-old girl, police said.
He has been placed on administrative leave from his jobs at both school districts.
He also has been a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club, which suspended him from club activities.
Doherty High counseling staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week, for students who need support, officials said.
The school principal, athletic director and administrative team members also will be available for families wanting to discuss their child’s well-being, they said.
The pending charges do not involve Academy D-20 students or staff, officials said in a statement.
Police began investigating Pollard, who played basketball at Mitchell High and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he studied sports management, after receiving a call Thursday night, reporting a sexual assault.
Pollard is thought to have initiated contact with the girl over the past several months, police said.
Detectives from the Crimes Against Children unit obtained a warrant for his arrest Friday, and Pollard turned himself in Sunday.
He remains in the El Paso County Jail on no bond and will have an initial court appearance Monday.
Police are searching for any additional victims. Call police at 444-7000, or contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting at 634-7867.