In 2018, Paul Holes saw international acclaim after his novel DNA research helped capture the alleged Golden State Killer, potentially solving a spree of burglaries, rapes and murders that gripped California’s East Bay Area for a generation.
Then Holes retired to Colorado Springs — where he’s crafting a new cold-case television series partly from his home with a Cheyenne Mountain view.
“I’ve been in 14 states in the past six weeks, but I was just in the Springs this weekend for a brief respite,” Holes told The Gazette in a phone interview before his program debuts.
The fruit of his labor — The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes — begins Saturday at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. The program is also available On Demand.
The 90-minute opening episode recounts a 1980 murder in Williamsburg, Iowa, where two hotel guests were found bludgeoned in their room. Other cases include a young woman found stabbed to death along railroad tracks in Kansas City, Kan., and the murder of a Georgia socialite involving a mysterious letter from the killer.
In picking cases to investigate, he looks for those that might benefit from “fresh eyes” or else involve “critical evidence” that hasn’t been re-tested with new technology.
“In this day and age, some of those cases, just by submitting a single piece of evidence to the lab, could result in getting a DNA profile that hits in the DNA database and you solve the case,” Holes said.
A single case from Colorado — involving a killing in Aurora — is on tap for the first season. Holes said he has been in contact with Colorado Springs police in hopes he might be invited to help with a cold case.
A former Contra Costa County District Attorney’s cold case investigator, Holes spent 24 years on the trail of the criminal also known as the East Area Rapist.
His use of DNA proved crucial in cracking the case, and Holes helped write the arrest affidavit for the man who stands accused in the crimes, Joseph James DeAngelo. DeAngelo, 73, an ex-cop turned truck mechanic, is accused in 13 murders, more than 50 rapes and 300 burglaries from 1974 to 1986.
Holes joins two other Colorado Springs crime fighters boasting television careers, including retired police Lt. Joe Kenda, whose “Homicide Hunter” on Investigation Discovery began its ninth and final season in August.
Bondsman and former El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Bobby Brown is likewise a veteran of the small screen, featured as Dog the Bounty Hunter’s sidekick in the program of the same name.
Holes hasn’t met Brown but he shared drinks with Kenda in Washington D.C. during a true crime conference, he said.
“He and his wife and me and a podcast group called Small Town Dicks got together and had drinks and got to hear Kenda tell his stories,” Holes said. “He’s a great storyteller.”
Holes and Kenda may be digging away at separate networks, but don’t count on a rivalry to goose their story lines.
“First and foremost,” Holes said. “We’re just two uniforms.”
Holes and his family learned about the Pikes Peak region from friends in Bacaville, Calif. — a military town where Colorado Springs is commonly cited as an ideal retirement spot.