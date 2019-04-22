Three of Colorado Springs' city buses are going green with a $2 million injection from the Volkswagen settlement, the Colorado Department of Transportation has announced.
In all, the lawsuit money will pay for two dozen electric buses in Colorado, with others rolling out in Boulder, Eagle County, Fort Collins and Denver.
Fort Collins and Gunnison also are to get three low-emissions propane buses and one compressed natural gas bus, respectively.
Colorado Springs' new rides will replace outdated buses in service since 2006. They're expected to run on Route 3, Routes 10/1, Route 36 in Manitou Springs and Routes 5/25.
These will be Mountain Metro's first electric buses, and the settlement paves the way to add more later, said Craig Blewitt, transit services manager with Mountain Metropolitan Transit.
The bus system should have all low- or no-emissions buses by 2035. They reduce air pollution and require less maintenance, as the engine has fewer moving parts than a diesel bus, Blewitt said.
The buses aren't as green as they appear, though. As the city relies on coal as its primary energy source, the buses are powered by fossil fuels that contribute to climate change. And some routes are longer than the 200 miles that an overnight charge provides, he said.
Mountain Metro unsuccessfully applied for grants last year for the new technology, and now Blewitt said he hopes the city can pitch a compelling enough argument for more dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low/No Emissions Vehicle Program.
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in January to accelerate the roll-out of zero-emission vehicles, directing transportation officials to plan for more electric vehicles and set the state on a path to aligne with California's stringent standards.
"This investment will help our communities expand transit to be cleaner, and will help all of Colorado move to a more sustainable energy future,” Polis said in a news release. “Expanding travel options and choices will help to reduce traffic and congestion, and when vehicles are using clean energy, we all win with cleaner air.”
Polis' predecessor, John Hickenlooper, had helped secure $10 million from the Colorado Energy Office for an electric vehicle charging network across Fort Collins, Boulder, Craig, Dinosaur, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Gunnison, Salida, Cañon City, Pueblo, Alamosa, La Junta, Lamar, Limon and Burlington, among other cities.
Hickenlooper also signed an interstate pact with seven of Colorado's neighbors to expand charging stations on cross-boundary highways.