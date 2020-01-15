The city of Colorado Springs will not charge children in kindergarten through second grade to play soccer this spring after receiving $30,000 in grants from Comcast NBCUniversal and Children's Hospital Colorado.

The funds are expected to pay registration fees for up to 500 players in the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department's soccer program, according to a city news release. The grants pay the city's normal $70 registration fee, but don't cover its $3 processing fee for the season that starts March 9 and ends May 15.

Jamie Fabos, the city's chief communications officer, said the grants are expected to cover the registration fees through the fall season, but the city wants to expand the free registration beyond fall and to cover more age groups and sports. She said the city is seeking grants from businesses and foundation to pay for the expansion.

"We would love to be able to say that in Olympic City USA all children's sports are free, but that will require additional corporate and grant support," Fabos said. "The benefits of youth sports are incredibly well documented, and we thought that if there’s any city that should focus on making sure those benefits are available to all, it’s Olympic City USA."

The initiative grew out of a $25,000 grant Comcast made to the city in May for community and youth programs, including expanding the city’s Olympic City USA field days. The city has since redirected the grant with Comcast's permission to pay registrations for youth soccer and got an additional grant from Children's Hospital Colorado.

"Comcast NBCUniversal is a proud partner of Team USA and a proud supporter of Olympic City USA," Amy Lynch, senior vice president of Comcast's Mountain West Region, said in the release. "We hope through our support of Olympic City USA's community programs designed to bring youth together with athletes and members of the Olympic and Paralympic community, more kids will share in the Olympic City USA experience and grow and learn more about leadership through this unique opportunity."

Margaret Sabin, CEO of Children's Hospital's southern Colorado operations, said in the release that one of the hospital's "primary goals is to keep kids healthy and out of the hospital. Doing so, requires the efforts of partnerships and programs in the community that help kids create healthy, life-long habits."

Registration for kindergarten-to-second grade soccer is open through Feb. 14 and can be completed by email, walk-in or online. For more information about the city's youth sports programs, call 385-6004.