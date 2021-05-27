A gas station clerk stopped a robbery in Colorado Springs Wednesday night where a man threatened a woman in an attempt to coerce her into to getting money out of an ATM for him, police said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the 2500 block of Airport Road around 9:15 p.m. where a woman was walking home from a grocery store when a man approached her with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun, police said.
The man ordered the woman to walk across the street to a gas station and take out cash from an ATM or get cash back, officers said.
While at the gas station the woman was able to catch the store employee's attention. The employee took the woman to the back of the store and told the man to leave, police said.
Officers did not make arrests, police said.